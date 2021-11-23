Motorcyclist injured in apparent hit-and-run collision in Napa, police say

A woman was injured when her motorcycle was struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run incident Monday night, according to Napa Police.
At about 8:37 p.m., the motorcyclist was making a right turn from northbound Sosocol Avenue into a driveway facing La Homa Drive when a car, also headed north, struck her and then continued on without stopping, Sgt. Aaron Medina said.
An American Medical Response ambulance took the woman to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where she was being treated for what Medina described as moderate injuries.
Napa Police is seeking witnesses or anyone who may have captured video of the vehicle, which it described as possibly a black Honda. Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa Police Officer Jeff Jacques at 707-258-7880 or jjacques@cityofnapa.org.
