 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run collision with vehicle in Napa; driver arrested

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run collision with vehicle in Napa; driver arrested

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested Tuesday evening after his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcycle rider, according to police.

The collision occurred at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Yajome Street, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in a news release. The motorcyclist suffered a severe cut to his right hand as well as road rash, and was taken by American Medical Response to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Medina said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with the motorbike was seen leaving the scene and running east on Central Avenue, while his vehicle was abandoned on Yajome and Paul Avenue, according to Medina. Afterward, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Guadalupe Venancio, was detained on Central Avenue by police. He was briefly taken to the Queen before being booked into the Napa County jail.

Venancio was being held Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an injury accident. He also was on probation after a previous DUI arrest, had a suspended driver’s license, and was on supervised release following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, according to Medina.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The chip shortage and your car

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News