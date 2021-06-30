Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run collision with vehicle in Napa; driver arrested

A Napa man was arrested Tuesday evening after his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcycle rider, according to police.
The collision occurred at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Yajome Street, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in a news release. The motorcyclist suffered a severe cut to his right hand as well as road rash, and was taken by American Medical Response to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Medina said.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with the motorbike was seen leaving the scene and running east on Central Avenue, while his vehicle was abandoned on Yajome and Paul Avenue, according to Medina. Afterward, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Guadalupe Venancio, was detained on Central Avenue by police. He was briefly taken to the Queen before being booked into the Napa County jail.
Venancio was being held Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an injury accident. He also was on probation after a previous DUI arrest, had a suspended driver’s license, and was on supervised release following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, according to Medina.
