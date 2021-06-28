Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in rural Napa County

A Vallejo man was hospitalized with major injuries after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in the Lake Berryessa area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 2:48 p.m., 24-year-old Anliang Geng was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorbike west on Highway 128, east of Highway 121 near Moskowite Corner, when he lost control for unknown reasons, went off the roadway and had his bike overturn, CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger said in an email.
Geng was flown by a Contra Costa County air ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Geng was wearing a helmet at the time of the solo crash, according to Renspurger, who said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.
