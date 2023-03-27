Updated at 5:31 p.m. Monday – Christopher “Roly” Young, arrested after the fatal shooting of an American Canyon grocery worker nearly three years ago, went on trial for first-degree murder Monday morning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The first day of Young’s trial in Napa County Superior Court opened with clashing narratives about who killed 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza on Aug. 16, 2020 outside the Safeway where the recent high school graduate worked. Young, a 26-year-old Martinez resident who has been held in the Napa County jail since that day, faces a potential life sentence in state prison without parole.

Prosecutors described the killing as Young’s retaliation for a police encounter a week earlier at another Safeway in Cordelia, where a drug citation put in him trouble with the law after he went on probation after another arrest in April 2020.

Garza, a Fairfield resident who was handling curbside delivery at the supermarket, “was brutally executed by a complete stranger — brutally executed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles told the jury of seven men and five women in her opening statement.

“The killer is right here in this courtroom,” Knoles continued — pointing at the seated Young, who was dressed in dark pants, an off-peach pull-over and black-rimmed glasses.

To drive home the brutality of the crime, she later showed two images of Garza on a projection screen — a yearbook photo of a smiling high school senior in jeans and a polo shirt, followed by his lifeless and bloodied body in a Safeway parking lot.

Suspect in 2020 American Canyon Safeway killing goes on trial for murder Christopher "Roly" Young faces a murder charge linked to the shooting death of Nathan Garza outside the grocery where the 18-year-old worked.

But Young’s defense lawyer, Michael Keeley, sought to place the blame for Garza’s death squarely on Young’s friend Tyler Howell, arguing that DNA and fingerprints match Howell — not Young — to the Smith & Wesson handgun used in the shooting, and that no witness or video evidence implicates Young.

Prosecutors have said Howell told detectives he had been asleep when Young took his Cadillac sedan without his permission at the American Canyon house they had rented on Airbnb along with two women. During his opening statement, Keeley attacked that explanation and alleged that Howell was in the Cadillac that was reportedly seen outside Safeway before and after the shooting.

“He was there — he’s the person that killed Nathan, not Christopher,” Keeley told jurors.

Prosecution and defense pointed to surveillance videos, DNA, and tests of gunshot residue either to point to Young as the killer, or to absolve him.

Drawing on cellphone information and an electronic toll record from the Carquinez Bridge, Knoles showed the jury a timeline of what she said was Young’s drive from American Canyon to the East Bay and back in the hours before Garza was killed a minute past noon.

Later, she played security video from a Safeway camera that appears to show a person in the far distance pushing a cart from one parked car to another, in an area reserved for drive-up delivery. A white sedan, parked in one space, backs out with its driver-side window close to the person, who suddenly falls to the ground a moment before the car speeds away.

Video taken from other home security cameras appeared to give only partial views of events before the shooting and afterward, when prosecutors say Young abandoned the Cadillac and ran past and through various homes before his arrest an hour after Garza’s death.

Knoles sought to match images of backpacks in video segments to three bags reportedly found in the abandoned car — one of which, Knoles said, contained the gun and another of which contained ammunition.

Detectives did not immediately find a smartphone belonging to Young, but about six weeks later, a neighborhood resident found an unfamiliar phone with a wallpaper photo of Young and his young daughter, which was found to have a record of a 32-second call to the Safeway minutes before Garza died, Knoles said Monday. (Prosecutors earlier reported that Garza and a co-worker had received a garbled call from someone identifying himself as “Chris” just before the shooting.)

In response, Keeley sought to tie prosecution evidence against Young to his case against Howell.

People living next door to where Howell and Young lived provided video footage showing two people enter the Cadillac, one white and one Black, according to Keeley. (Young is Black.)

A woman who was parked in the Safeway pickup lot where Garza was killed was shown two sets of six-person photo lineups — one of white men and one of Black — and picked out someone from the white lineup, saying the suspect looked like him “if his head was shaved or he had male-pattern baldness,” Keeley added. (A prosecution filing stated the woman later told police she was unsure of that identification.)

Howell “was sitting in that car, sitting in that passenger seat, and she saw him,” Keeley told the jury before adding that Howell’s DNA was found on the gun and its case.

Keeley asserted that Howell told Young to ditch the car after the shooting, and added that the path Young took by car and later on foot would make no sense if he were simply returning to the rented house.

“Christopher gets out of the car and it dawns on him that he’s alone with the gun, alone with the car, and he’s saying, ‘What the hell just happened?’” said Keeley.

Prosecutors called their first witnesses to the shooting following the midday break, including two of Garza’s Safeway co-workers, a man who was in the parking lot to buy Nerf guns out of another person’s trunk, and a drive-up grocery shopper who said he was likely the last person to speak to Garza — perhaps as little as two minutes before Garza was killed.

The trial’s emotional weight, however, may have been at its heaviest at the start of testimony, when Garza’s mother, Tracy Garza, spoke of what her family lost that day — the youngest of her children and the only son.

“He was a wonderful blend of strength and compassion; he wasn’t afraid to stand alone, (and) he stood up for people who couldn’t stand up for themselves,” Tracy Garza said of her son, who had taken early college courses before graduating from Rodriguez High in 2020 and planned to attend Diablo Valley College while continuing his baseball career there.

“Nathan would drop everything on a dime for his nieces and nephews. He loved children; family meant everything to him,” she continued before her voice nearly broke as she recalled the grin her son gave her from the on-deck circle during games.

The trial of Young may last as long as 30 days before a resolution, Judge Elia Ortiz told juror candidates at the beginning of jury selection last week.

In addition to murder, Young is facing felony allegations including shooting from a motor vehicle, firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving a false name to police officers.

Photos: Scenes from the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville