Murder trial of man suspected of killing American Canyon grocery worker set for March 2023

The man accused of fatally shooting a teenage supermarket worker two years ago in American Canyon is set to face trial for murder next spring.

The trial of Christopher “Roly” Young, 25, is scheduled to begin March 20, 2023 in Napa County Superior Court. Judge Mark Boessenecker scheduled the trial during a June 3 hearing at which Young pleaded not guilty to murder, shooting from a vehicle, and illegal gun and ammunition possession by a felon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Young has been held without bail in the Napa County jail since Aug. 16, 2020, a few hours after authorities say he shot and killed Nathan Gabriel Garza outside the Safeway supermarket where the 18-year-old Fairfield resident and recent high school graduate worked. Investigators say Garza had been delivering groceries to customers waiting at a pickup area in the Safeway parking lot on the morning of the shooting.

Shortly afterward, American Canyon Police officers arrested Young after witnesses reported seeing him running through backyards in a nearby neighborhood.

The office of District Attorney Allison Haley also alleges that the crime was a drive-by killing, that Young lay in wait before shooting Garza, and that he committed the crime while on bail for a carjacking arrest in Alameda County four months before Garza’s death.

If convicted of murder, Young may face lifetime imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

Attempts on Thursday to contact Young’s Napa-based attorney Michael Keeley were unsuccessful.

In a Feb. 28 court filing, Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles shared prosecutors’ account of the events shortly before and after Garza’s death – a narrative prosecutors said was based on video footage at the Safeway and elsewhere, as well as accounts of Safeway workers and nearby residents.

As Garza was leaving the supermarket building shortly before noon, he told a co-worker he had received two calls on Safeway’s special phone for taking drive-up-and-go grocery orders, but that the caller was muffled and unintelligible except for his name “Chris,” Knoles said in her report. After employees could not find anyone named Chris with a pending order, Garza went outside with a shopping cart to look into the unusual calls and make a delivery to a waiting customer, according to the filing.

Memorial dedicated outside American Canyon supermarket where employee Nathan Garza died A marker and plaque are now displayed outside the grocery where the Safeway worker was slain in August 2020.

Garza had just completed the delivery when, one minute past noon, he was shot twice from behind, and arriving paramedics declared him dead at the scene at 12:12 p.m., according to prosecutors.

Knoles wrote that an investigation showed the shots were fired from the driver-side window of a white Cadillac that had been parked in Safeway’s grocery pickup area since about 11:53 a.m. Garza was pushing his shopping cart back to the store and walking by the Cadillac’s driver side when he was shot, the report states.

Some 20 minutes after the slaying, a woman living on Elliot Drive a half-mile away was confronted by a man in long braids and a red shirt, who tried to yank her into her own backyard and ordered her to “get down, get down!,” the court filing continued. When the woman broke away from the intruder and called 911, he jumped over a fence into a neighbor’s yard and then fled west and north through other backyards before police detained him at 1 p.m. – initially on suspicion of trespassing – in the 200 block of Wetlands Edge Road a mile from the Safeway, according to prosecutors.

Suspect in Safeway shooting in American Canyon arraigned on murder, other charges Christopher "Roly" Young faces charges of murder and other felony counts in the Aug. 16 slaying of Nathan Garza in American Canyon.

Investigators said they traced the Cadillac from which the gunshots were fired to Tyler Howell, who reported he was sleeping at his friend “Roly’s” house on Los Altos Drive in American Canyon when his keys were taken and the car driven away without his permission between 1 and 2 a.m. on the morning of Garza’s death. A check of Howell’s Facebook account listed an online friend named “Roly” whose photo matched Young’s appearance, the prosecution filing states.

(Howell was arrested later in the day on warrant charges of carjacking and robbery from an April 2020 incident in Alameda County, for which Young was also charged, the filing added.)

A police officer found Howell’s four-door Cadillac locked and parked on Cattail Drive less than a mile from Safeway later on the night of Garza’s shooting, according to prosecutors, who said a search revealed a loaded .45-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun inside a backpack, with more ammunition stored in a second knapsack.

Hundreds hold vigil for teenager killed while working at Safeway in American Canyon Friends described Nathan Garza as a kind young man who was just embarking on life.

Also in the car were a black T-shirt and a pair of black-and-white gloves that prosecutors said matched the shirt and gloves worn by a man driving away in a Cadillac in video footage captured from the home of Young’s neighbor on Los Altos Drive, prosecutors stated. Young’s fingerprints were found on the gun and his DNA inside the left glove, according to the February court filing.

In addition, the prosecution filing cites data from local cell towers linking three phone calls – the last directed to the Safeway 14 minutes before the shooting – to a Samsung mobile phone prosecutors say was bought by Howell but used by Young. (Although Young did not have a phone on his person when arrested, the handset was found more than a month later by a resident of Linwood Lane where a neighbor’s camera caught video of Young about 12 minutes after the shooting, wrote Knoles, the deputy district attorney.)

Martinez man faces murder allegation in shooting death of American Canyon Safeway worker Updated at 11:30 a.m. — A 23-year-old Martinez resident arrested on unrelated allegations shortly after the shooting death of a supermarket em…

Garza’s slaying led about 300 people to attend a memorial vigil the next night outside Safeway, where friends and relatives chanted his name, sang hymns and shared reminiscences of the teen, who had graduated from Rodriguez High School in Cordelia that June.

“He was the sweetest, kindest, upstanding young man who always had a smile and was always ready to help somebody who needed it,” Barbara Miles of American Canyon, a customer at the supermarket, said at the candlelight vigil. “A young life with so much unfulfilled promise, taken too soon.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.