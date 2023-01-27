Napa arrest could have hate crime angle

A man arrested on suspicion of beating another man in the city of Napa faces a possible hate crime charge associated with the incident.
The incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Hartle Court in the street. An African American man accused another man of kicking and punching him while using a racial slur, Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
The other man acknowledged kicking the victim and using the language, but said the victim tried to hit him with a rock, Wofford said. The victim was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, though Wofford didn’t know the seriousness of the injuries.
Raymond Allen Fair, 32, was booked into jail on a suspicion of battery, a misdemeanor. Added to this was suspicion of a hate crime committed for the purpose of intimidating or interfering with another's constitutional rights, a felony, according to the jail booking log. Bail is $10,000. Wofford said Fair is possibly a transient.
