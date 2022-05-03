 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa authorities briefly issue shelter-in-place alert after teen escapes juvenile hall

Napa County Juvenile Justice Center

The Napa County Juvenile Justice Center is located at 212 Walnut St. in south Napa.

A teenage boy who jumped the fence at the Napa County juvenile hall Tuesday morning was recaptured after less than half an hour, but the escape triggered a brief shelter-in-place notice in the facility’s south Napa neighborhood, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old, who was being held at the juvenile hall on suspicion of a nonviolent offense, jumped over a fence at about 11:43 a.m., according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He was detained again 20 minutes later on Hickory Street a quarter mile away and was rebooked at 12:40 p.m. into the detention center on 212 Walnut St., Wofford said.

The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert asking people to stay away from Old Sonoma Road and South Seymour Street, and instructing area residents to shelter in place. Authorities lifted the alert at 12:50 p.m., less than 40 minutes later.

Members of the sheriff’s office, juvenile probation department, and Napa Police were called to the area, along with a California Highway Patrol air search unit.

The boy was not armed and did not commit any additional crimes during his brief escape, and no injuries were reported during the incident, according to Wofford.

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

