Napa coroner identifies man found dead in parked trailer

Napa Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy Friday on a man whose decomposing body was found Wednesday morning inside a box trailer in north Napa.

Until the cause of death is known, police are investigating the incident as "suspicious," Sgt. Pete Piersig said Thursday.

The body was discovered inside a locked trailer parked at the end of Industrial Way. The Napa Fire Department had received a call Wednesday morning of a foul smell and an unknown substance leaking from the trailer, which apparently had been parked on the roadway for some days.

The report was initially regarded as hazardous materials call, until public safety workers cut off the lock and discovered the deceased occupant, Piersig said.

"There was a decomposing body in a locked trailer. It looked suspicious," he said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Napa County Coroner's Office identified the body as that of Shane O'Brien Benner, 51, from Napa. A friend said Benner had attended Napa High School in the late '80s.

The time of death was listed as 8 a.m. Wednesday when the body was found, but Benner had died considerably earlier, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.