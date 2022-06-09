Napa County district attorney reviewing DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, who faces August court date

The Napa County District Attorney's Office is weighing whether to pursue charges against the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his recent arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, prosecutors announced Thursday morning.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was detained on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after a two-car crash on the night of May 28 on Highway 29 in Oakville. He was booked into the Napa County jail early the next morning and released just over three hours later.

A court date for Pelosi has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

“If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time,” the statement read. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

“No decision has been made at this time; any speculation to the contrary is incorrect,” the District Attorney’s Office stated.

Earlier, the California Highway Patrol reported that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche east on Walnut Lane across Highway 29 when his car was struck by a 2014 Jeep. Neither Pelosi nor the other motorist, a 48-year-old Calistoga man, was injured.

Pelosi was driving from an Oakville dinner party to the couple’s St. Helena-area home at the time of the collision, his spokesperson Larry Kamer said at the time.

Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband the weekend of the arrest but was instead in Providence, Rhode Island, where she gave the principal speech at Brown University’s graduation and received an honorary degree from the Ivy League school. The House speaker has declined to comment about her husband's arrest to The New York Times, NBC’s Bay Area affiliate KNTV Channel 11 and other media outlets.

