Napa County district attorney reviewing DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, who faces August court date

The Napa County District Attorney's Office is weighing whether to pursue charges against the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his recent arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, prosecutors announced Thursday morning.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was detained on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after a two-car crash on the night of May 28 on Highway 29 in Oakville. He was booked into the Napa County jail early the next morning and released just over three hours later.
A court date for Pelosi has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.
“If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time,” the statement read. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”
“No decision has been made at this time; any speculation to the contrary is incorrect,” the District Attorney’s Office stated.
Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday on a misdemeanor DUI count and released Sunday morning, according to Napa County jail records.
Earlier, the California Highway Patrol reported that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche east on Walnut Lane across Highway 29 when his car was struck by a 2014 Jeep. Neither Pelosi nor the other motorist, a 48-year-old Calistoga man, was injured.
Pelosi was driving from an Oakville dinner party to the couple’s St. Helena-area home at the time of the collision, his spokesperson Larry Kamer said at the time.
Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband the weekend of the arrest but was instead in Providence, Rhode Island, where she gave the principal speech at
Brown University’s graduation and received an honorary degree from the Ivy League school. The House speaker has declined to comment about her husband's arrest to The New York Times, NBC’s Bay Area affiliate KNTV Channel 11 and other media outlets.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
ADDS CONTEXT AND DETAIL THAT THESE BULLET HOLES ARE FROM A PRIOR SHOOTING - Bullet holes from a prior shooting are still present in a storefront window at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott is doused by teammates after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game off Los Angeles Angels' Jimmy Herget, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Women gather for a march marking the 7th anniversary of the Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, women's movement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 3, 2022. A grassroots movement that began in Argentina mobilized to fight violence against women, Ni Una Menos spread rapidly worldwide. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
England's Joe Root, right, and England's Ben Foakes celebrate as England win by five wickets on the fourth day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Alberto Pezzali
People parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Britain's Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
People participate in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko reacts after the World Cup 2022 play-off final soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Sunday June 5, 2022. Wales won 1-0. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Mike Egerton
Security officers wearing face masks stand at a checkpoint near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Saturday marks the anniversary of China’s bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A person drives a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Heavy rains have drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
Egypt's players celebrate after scoring their goal during a soccer match against Guinea in Group D 2023 Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Egypt won 1-0. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Amr Nabil
Police officers stand guard ahead the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean-Francois Badias
Denmark's fans cheer their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean-Francois Badias
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final against Coco Gauff of the U.S. in two sets, 6-1, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Poland's Iga Swiatek jumps next to her trophy in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after she won Saturday's women's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Spain's Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario dives back to first base on a pickoff-attempt by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
Police officers set up cordon line near the Hong Kong's Victoria Park, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Dozens of police officers patrolled Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Saturday after authorities for a second consecutive third banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
A Kashmiri Hindu boy, who left the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, arrives in Jammu, India, Friday, June 3, 2022, after the area witnessed a spate of targeted killings. Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Channi Anand
Will Power celebrates in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Youngsters ride bicycles at sunset near the bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Camel herders lead the way for the camels in al-Samawa, Iraq, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Deer run across a field at the edge of a landscape conservation area in al-Samawa, Iraq, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Members of the ancient Samaritan community pray during the holiday of Shavuot on Mount Gerizim near the West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Samaritans descended from the ancient Israelite tribes of Menashe and Efraim but broke away from mainstream Judaism 2,800 years ago. Today, the remaining about 700 Samaritans live in the Palestinian city of Nablus in the West Bank and the Israeli town of Holon, south of Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
People attend a candlelight vigil outside the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2022, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Billy Horschel celebrates with his family on the 18th green after winning the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, left, looks at Zach McKinstry, who crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
John McCoy
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
A woman sits on a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A Ukrainian serviceman pauses before going back to the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Pilgrims walk in the Donana National Park on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Villamanrique, Spain, on Friday June 3, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
Joan Mateu Parra
Pilgrims ride their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Villamanrique, Spain, on Saturday June 4, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
Joan Mateu Parra
Spain's rider Alex Rins of the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR, top right, and Japan's rider Takaaki Nakagami of the LCR Honda IDEMITSU and Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team, left, fall down during the MotoGP race of the Catalunya Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Sherie Amaya, visiting from San Antonio, Texas, tosses a yellow rose at a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, June 3, 2022, while paying her respects to the victims killed in last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (63) in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after sliding into home base and scoring off an error to tie a baseball game in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
A woman performs during a demonstration marking the 7th anniversary of the Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, women's movement, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, June 3, 2022. A grassroots movement that began in Argentina that mobilized to fight violence against women, Ni Una Menos, spread rapidly worldwide with branches in New York, Berlin, Italy, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and more. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
Minjee Lee, of Australia, hits off the 12th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Ingrid Lindblad, of Sweden, reacts to her bunker shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Minjee Lee, of Australia, celebrates a win after the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Minjee Lee, of Australia, won the match. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Minjee Lee, of Australia, kisses the Harton S. Semple Trophy after Lee won the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Minjee Lee, of Australia, won the match. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Pope butler Sandro Mariotti, back to camera, helps Pope Francis to sit on a chair after the pontiff delivered the homily during a Pentecost Mass celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
A girl walks down a hill as a boy runs behind during sunset in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Ukraine fans react before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira
Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios (18) is met at home plate after a home run against Oklahoma State during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) beats the ball to home plate in the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Texas on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
CORRECTS TO GAME 2 INSTEAD OF GAME 1 - Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
CORRECTS TO GAME 2 INSTEAD OF GAME 1 - Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle, and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
