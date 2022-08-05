Napa County District Attorney’s Office charges driver with manslaughter

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday it has issued a criminal complaint, filing charges against Susan Burnham Jevarian based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence arrest on July 23.

The collision occurred on State Route 29 north of State Route 121 at 10:13 p.m. The collision involved three vehicles, including the defendant, who was allegedly driving the wrong way on State Route 29. A blood sample showed Jevarian had a 0.22% blood alcohol level.

Woman dies after weekend crash on Highway 29 in Napa A 21-year-old Sonoma County woman who was gravely injured in a wrong-way collision in south Napa has died in the hospital, authorities have confirmed.

It is alleged that Jevarian caused the death of her passenger and injuries to four others. The charges filed Aug. 3 include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, felony driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, and battery upon a doctor or nurse. Special allegations were filed for excessive blood alcohol level, great bodily injury and bodily injury to more than one victim.

Jevarian was initially arrested and bailed out immediately on $100,000 bail bond. Once the victim succumbed to her injuries, and the case was reviewed, the District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint and requested an arrest warrant for $1 million. Napa County Superior Court Judge Francisca Tisher signed the arrest warrant, but reduced the amount to $500,000.

Jevarian was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Aug. 3 and rebooked into the Napa County Department of Corrections. On Aug. 4, Jevarian was arraigned in Napa County Superior Court. Over vehement objections from the Deputy District Attorney, bail was further reduced by Judge Diane Price to $100,000, and Jevarian was released with supervisory conditions.

The case has been continued to Sept. 20 for entry of plea and setting of a preliminary hearing.