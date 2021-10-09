Napa County District Attorney’s Office will not issue charges in 2020 officer-involved shooting

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has determined an October 2020 officer-involved shooting was justified and no criminal charges will be made.

The office announced Friday that it had completed a full review of the officer-involved shooting that took place in the area of Kaiser Road in Napa County and determined deadly force by Napa County Sherriff’s Office Sergeant Dave Ackman was a "reasonable and lawful response" under the circumstances.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

During the incident on Oct. 5, 2020, Juan Garcia was driving his car after 10 p.m. in a closed and empty industrial area with a .312% blood alcohol level. Sgt. Ackman was sitting in his patrol car and noticed Garcia driving without his headlights and alertly pulled him over.

According to the report, Garcia immediately threw his phone over his car, exited and rapidly approached Sgt. Ackman concealing one or both of his hands.

"These aggressive actions were highly unusual for a routine traffic stop and Sgt. Ackman was instantly in fear for his life," the report said. "He drew his handgun, issued clear commands and attempted to put distance between himself and Garcia by moving quickly backwards behind his patrol vehicle.