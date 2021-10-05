Napa County drug sentencings to include warning of possible murder charges for dealing in fentanyl

Sentencing hearings for people convicted of drug-dealing offenses in Napa County will soon come with something extra — a warning of potential murder charges if a person dies consuming fentanyl-laced drugs they traffic or sell.
The office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced this week that it will give a warning known as an advisement when defendants are sentenced, or file a plea, in cases involving the sale, manufacture, transport, or possession for sale of controlled substances.
The advisement informs defendants of the dangers of fentanyl and states they may be charged with murder if they sell drugs containing fentanyl to a person who later dies after ingesting the substance.
The new policy is a response to an increase in overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Some drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA because it is a cheaper option, or sell fentanyl as counterfeit oxycodone or alprazolam pills to increase the euphoric effect, Haley’s office said.
More than 9.5 million counterfeit painkiller pills containing fentanyl and/or methamphetamine have been seized so far this year, more than in 2019 and 2020 combined, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency reported Sept. 27. DEA seizures of fentanyl-laced fake pills are up 430% in two years, according to the agency.
Aldea is trying to help young people understand the hidden danger of the drug fentanyl.
The drug user often has no idea what they are taking, with sometimes lethal results. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl, the size of two grains of salt can be a fatal dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported more than 36,000 deaths in the U.S. from overdoses involving synthetic opioids in 2019, a 12-fold increase in six years.
In California from 2018 to 2019, there was a 90% increase in drug overdose death rates involving synthetic opioids, and statistics suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic’s emergence in the state in early 2020, the Napa County DA’s office reported.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Napa County’s warning regarding fentanyl-related offenses is modeled after the “Watson advisement,” which is issued to California motorists who are convicted of driving under the influence and warns them of the danger impaired driving poses to other people as well as themselves. Defendants are advised that if they are involved in another drunken-driving crash that kills someone, they have been warned of the consequences and thus can be charged with murder.
The fentanyl advisement will not affect how Napa County handles narcotics cases, according to the DA’s office, which cited California law that calls for diversion programs for offenders who possess controlled substances for personal use but not for sale.
