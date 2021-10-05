Napa County drug sentencings to include warning of possible murder charges for dealing in fentanyl

+3 Aldea kicks off fentanyl awareness campaign at Napa Valley College Aldea is trying to help young people understand the hidden danger of the drug fentanyl.

The drug user often has no idea what they are taking, with sometimes lethal results. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl, the size of two grains of salt can be a fatal dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported more than 36,000 deaths in the U.S. from overdoses involving synthetic opioids in 2019, a 12-fold increase in six years.

In California from 2018 to 2019, there was a 90% increase in drug overdose death rates involving synthetic opioids, and statistics suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic’s emergence in the state in early 2020, the Napa County DA’s office reported.

Napa County’s warning regarding fentanyl-related offenses is modeled after the “Watson advisement,” which is issued to California motorists who are convicted of driving under the influence and warns them of the danger impaired driving poses to other people as well as themselves. Defendants are advised that if they are involved in another drunken-driving crash that kills someone, they have been warned of the consequences and thus can be charged with murder.