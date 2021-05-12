Napa County judge keeps bail at $1.5 million in bombs/illegal firearms case

Rogers has accumulated almost $300,000 in business debts, his ex-wife Julie Crisci testified on Wednesday. Crisci estimated Rogers has enough liquid assets to support his wife and step-son for the next three months. His business has closed, she said.

Raphael argued Rogers posed no threat to public safety and that he would appear at all of his future court hearings. While Rogers may have been in possession of unregistered weapons and pipe bombs, he had “no intent to use them,” Raphael argued.

“All he wants is to get out and support his family … and make preparations for what will inevitably be a considerable sentence,” Raphael said at the hearing, which was broadcast via Zoom. “He needs to make arrangements for his family, needs to work, needs to put together a way that his new bride and her child can survive while he does his penance for his poor decisions.”

Napa County Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod contested Raphael’s portrayal of Rogers, saying he was “someone who actively planned out violent attacks on ‘targets,’ as he called them,” and who “actively talks about causing great bodily harm to people.”