Napa County prosecutors in the murder trial of Christopher Young rested their case at noon Thursday, and defense testimony began in the afternoon, according to county Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.

The office of District Attorney Allison Haley completed its case against Young in a trial that began March 27 in Napa County Superior Court. Although Judge Elia Ortiz earlier forecasted the trial would last about 30 days, an outbreak of COVID-19 in late April temporarily paused proceedings after jurors and the judge were exposed to the virus.

Following the outbreak, two of the 12 original jurors have been replaced by alternates, with two more backup jurors available, Gero said Thursday afternoon.

Young, a 26-year-old Martinez resident, is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza on Aug. 16, 2020 outside the American Canyon Safeway where the recent high school graduate worked.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Young may face a life term in state prison without parole. He also faces felony charges of shooting from a motor vehicle, gun and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving a false name to police.

Prosecutors have said Young shot Garza from a Cadillac that entered the supermarket’s parking lot, and called the attack retaliation for a police encounter a week earlier at the Cordelia Safeway, where he was cited on a drug allegation and two acquaintances were arrested. The citation put Young at legal risk because he already was on probation after an arrest in Alameda County earlier in 2020, according to prosecutors.

Young’s defense lawyer Michael Keeley has sought to place blame for Garza’s slaying on Young’s friend Tyler Howell, whose brother was one of the two people arrested during the Cordelia incident. At the start of the trial in March, Keeley pointed to video footage he said indicates that two people – not just Young – entered the Cadillac from which the shots were fired.

