 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovers body of Lake Berryessa drowning victim
top story

Napa County Sheriff's Office recovers body of Lake Berryessa drowning victim

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Sheriffs Office Dive Team

Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa on Saturday morning.

Napa County Coroner's Office identified the victim as San Jose resident Billy Dy, 22.

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a man struggling in the water at Pleasure Cove Marina at 4:55 p.m. Friday, according to Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Henry Wofford.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Sherriff's Office conducted a search for Dy Friday afternoon until nightfall when it became too dark to safety continue the search due to limited visibility.

The search, which was assisted by Yolo County Sheriff's Office deputies, resumed Saturday morning. Dy's body was recovered at 9:30 a.m.

Wofford said there will be an investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Following a record-number of drowning incidents at Lake Berryessa last year — 6 in the first 6 months of 2020 before the lake closed due to wildfire conditions, the Napa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team produced several videos to promote swimmer safety. These videos can be found at the Sheriff's Office Facebook page: facebook.com/NapaCountySO.

1:39 Real Talk with Napa County Deputy Jeff Scott

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News