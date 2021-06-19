Napa County Sheriff's Office recovers body of Lake Berryessa drowning victim

Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa on Saturday morning.

Napa County Coroner's Office identified the victim as San Jose resident Billy Dy, 22.

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a man struggling in the water at Pleasure Cove Marina at 4:55 p.m. Friday, according to Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Henry Wofford.

Napa County Sherriff's Office conducted a search for Dy Friday afternoon until nightfall when it became too dark to safety continue the search due to limited visibility.

The search, which was assisted by Yolo County Sheriff's Office deputies, resumed Saturday morning. Dy's body was recovered at 9:30 a.m.

Wofford said there will be an investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Following a record-number of drowning incidents at Lake Berryessa last year — 6 in the first 6 months of 2020 before the lake closed due to wildfire conditions, the Napa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team produced several videos to promote swimmer safety. These videos can be found at the Sheriff's Office Facebook page: facebook.com/NapaCountySO.