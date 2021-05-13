Napa County sues owner for alleged illegal vacation rental

However, she’s not the only one offering up such rentals, the county said.

Giudice said there could be as many as 230 other such illegal short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Most complaints don’t go this far, Giudice said. He could only think of one in the past year, at a home at 4099 Silverado Trail near St. Helena, where the county sued the owner, then settled the case for $100,000 without the owner admitting wrong-doing.

In 2019, a homeowner at 3366 Linda Mesa Way in the City of Napa was forced to sell his home to settle a city lawsuit over using the home as an illegal vacation rental.

Giudice said that usually, a letter leads to voluntary compliance.

“Or a lot of them, they will kind of hide and then come back. Or they only advertise on weekends, but we do monitor on weekends now as well,” he said.