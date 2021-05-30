Napa judge sentences convicted child molester to life in prison

The Napa man convicted last month in the sexual abuse of four minors – three of them family members – has been sentenced to 197 years to life in state prison.

Napa Superior Judge Mark Boessenecker handed down the sentence against 36-year-old Flemin Fernando Martinez on Friday, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced in a news release. Martinez, who was arrested in October 2019, was convicted by a jury April 20 on 17 sexual abuse counts, including one count of forcible rape of a minor over 14 and 12 counts of lewd acts on a child.

The other convictions included two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger, one count of using a minor for sex acts, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Boessenecker also awarded $715,000 in noneconomic damages to the victims, whose ages ranged from 7 to 16 at the time of the abuse, as well as their families.

The convictions stemmed from the sexual abuse of three of Martinez’ family members and one friend between 2011 and 2019 in Napa County, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Napa Police began investigating the case after a close friend of one victim reported the disclosure of the abuse to a family member who also was a school official, the department said.