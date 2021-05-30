 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa judge sentences convicted child molester to life in prison

Napa judge sentences convicted child molester to life in prison

{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa man convicted last month in the sexual abuse of four minors – three of them family members – has been sentenced to 197 years to life in state prison.

Napa Superior Judge Mark Boessenecker handed down the sentence against 36-year-old Flemin Fernando Martinez on Friday, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced in a news release. Martinez, who was arrested in October 2019, was convicted by a jury April 20 on 17 sexual abuse counts, including one count of forcible rape of a minor over 14 and 12 counts of lewd acts on a child.

The other convictions included two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger, one count of using a minor for sex acts, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Boessenecker also awarded $715,000 in noneconomic damages to the victims, whose ages ranged from 7 to 16 at the time of the abuse, as well as their families.

The convictions stemmed from the sexual abuse of three of Martinez’ family members and one friend between 2011 and 2019 in Napa County, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Napa Police began investigating the case after a close friend of one victim reported the disclosure of the abuse to a family member who also was a school official, the department said.

Three of the survivors attended the sentencing with relatives, and all of the accusers, who are now between the ages of 12 and 17, addressed the court with impact statements either in person or via letters read aloud in court.

“I shouldn’t have felt embarrassed or ashamed or guilty about what you did; that’s how you should feel, not me,” one of the survivors said during the hearing, according to the District Attorney’s Office. “… I’m ready to let go of all of this. I’m ready to heal and grow and I’ll be doing that with the people that love me.”

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Man arrested in Napa after air search

Man arrested in Napa after air search

  • Updated

A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

From the archive: CO2 car races at Calistoga High School

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News