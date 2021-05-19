Napa jury finds man who assaulted infant to be a sexually violent predator

On Tuesday, a Napa Superior Court jury found that a Napa State Hospital patient convicted in the 1980s of a horrific crime against a 3-month-old infant in Vacaville, is a sexually violent predator.

Thomas Clifton Turner, 57, will be committed for treatment for an indefinite period of time to the California Department of State Hospitals at Coalinga.

Judge Mark Boessenecker presided over the six-day trial in which two psychologists testified that Turner currently suffers from multiple mental disorders that predisposed him to act in a sexually violent, predatory manner. The doctors said there was a substantial danger that he would re-offend if released into the community.

Turner had been convicted of an attack on a 3-month-old infant in 1987. He entered a Vacaville home while the parents were sleeping, took a baby from her crib, and violently sexually assaulted her, the Napa District Attorney's Office said in a news release.