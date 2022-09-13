Napa man arrested after assaulting roommate, police say

Officers were called to a disturbance at 2:33 a.m. in the 1400 block of Muir Street, where a man had suffered injuries to his face, neck, forehead and the back of his head, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. The man, who was later taken to a hospital, told police his roommate had assaulted him inside their residence, striking him several times with a wooden dowel, Muratori said.