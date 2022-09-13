 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa man arrested after assaulting roommate, police say

An assault by one roommate on another resulted in an arrest early Monday morning, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 2:33 a.m. in the 1400 block of Muir Street, where a man had suffered injuries to his face, neck, forehead and the back of his head, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. The man, who was later taken to a hospital, told police his roommate had assaulted him inside their residence, striking him several times with a wooden dowel, Muratori said.

Police detained 41-year-old Javari Brown at the home and recovered a dowel from the living room where Brown’s roommate said he had been attacked, according to Muratori.

Brown was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony assault.

