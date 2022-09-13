Napa man arrested after assaulting roommate, police say

An assault by one roommate on another resulted in an arrest early Monday morning, according to Napa Police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Officers were called to a disturbance at 2:33 a.m. in the 1400 block of Muir Street, where a man had suffered injuries to his face, neck, forehead and the back of his head, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. The man, who was later taken to a hospital, told police his roommate had assaulted him inside their residence, striking him several times with a wooden dowel, Muratori said.
Police detained 41-year-old Javari Brown at the home and recovered a dowel from the living room where Brown’s roommate said he had been attacked, according to Muratori.
Brown was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony assault.
A wild bear was caught red handed, breaking into a California family home. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
PHOTOS: Visitors continue to enjoy Lake Berryessa even as water level recedes
Lake Berryessa
A view of Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Blake Vasquez and Daniel Aragon wait for their friend to come and pick them up with a boat at the Spanish Flat boat launch on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A closed sign is seen at the Capell Cove boat launch on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Boats are seen coming in and out of the Spanish Flat boat launch at Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Shawn King with Lake Berryessa Jet Ski and Boat Rental picks up trash at the Spanish Flat boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Holiday makers are seen having to walk down a steep hill at Spanish Flat campground to get to the water’s edge of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A boat is seen traveling on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Record breaking heat: Napa County continues to weather triple-digit temperatures this week, with a forecasted high of 110 at Lake Berryessa Thursday. Though not at its lowest point historically, the lake remains at a very low level. Pictured: Boats are seen anchored in a cove of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede. For more on the unprecedented heat see A2.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Ali Abusaidi wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as you can see the receding water lines on land to the right. The water level of the lake is down over 40 ft and continuing to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A boat is seen anchored in a cove of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A boat is seen traveling on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A dried up Capell Cove boat launch on Lake Berryessa, is seen on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Joe Young wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A boat is seen anchored in shallow water at the Spanish Flat boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Chase Collins, left, prepares to wake surf on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
From left to right, Ali Abusaidi, Andrea Young, Chase Collins, Joe Young and Fiona Swift sit on a boat on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Loaner life preservers are seen hanging on a rack at the Spanish Flat boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Visitors are seen on the water’s edge of Lake Berryessa at Spanish Flat campground on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
A boat is seen up on shore near the Spanish Flat boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Boat traffic was very light for a holiday at the Spanish Flat boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Joe Young wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.