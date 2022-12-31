Napa man arrested in connection with shooting on Laurel Street

Napa Police reported the arrest of a 22-year-old Napa man in connection with a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers arrested Christopher Santana at 3:23 p.m. Friday at the South Napa Marketplace on Soscol Avenue, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Santana was detained on a warrant alleging attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, and assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

Santana was being held Saturday afternoon in the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail.

The arrest followed an attack in the 2500 block of Laurel Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Paramedics at the scene treated the victim for a gunshot wound, which police earlier said was not life-threatening.

Keener declined to say whether Napa Police are pursuing other suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Andy Oros at aoros@cityofnapa.org.

