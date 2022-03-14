Napa man arrested in possession of ghost gun, according to police

A nighttime noise complaint led to a Napa man’s arrest early Monday morning after he was found to have an unregistered gun, police reported.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Industrial Way after a report that several people were “hooting and hollering” in the area, Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Police contacted three people, one of whom, 18-year-old Saul Eusebio, faced a felony arrest warrant in Sonoma County, according to Muratori.

When officers asked Eusebio if he had any weapons on his person, he confirmed having one in his pocket and was handcuffed and searched, Muratori said. The firearm police found in Eusebio’s pants pocket was a loaded 9mm pistol, a “ghost gun” lacking a required serial number, according to Muratori.

Eusebio was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.