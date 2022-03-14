 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa man arrested in possession of ghost gun, according to police

  • Updated

A nighttime noise complaint led to a Napa man’s arrest early Monday morning after he was found to have an unregistered gun, police reported.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Industrial Way after a report that several people were “hooting and hollering” in the area, Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Police contacted three people, one of whom, 18-year-old Saul Eusebio, faced a felony arrest warrant in Sonoma County, according to Muratori.

When officers asked Eusebio if he had any weapons on his person, he confirmed having one in his pocket and was handcuffed and searched, Muratori said. The firearm police found in Eusebio’s pants pocket was a loaded 9mm pistol, a “ghost gun” lacking a required serial number, according to Muratori.

Eusebio was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

  • Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News