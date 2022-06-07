Napa man convicted in connection with dog death, pet neglect

A Napa man has been convicted of felony animal cruelty in connection to the death of one of his pet dogs and the hospitalization of another two years ago, prosecutors announced.

Zachary Roberts, 38, was convicted Thursday in Napa County Superior Court on two counts of animal cruelty, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

A jury found the abuse inflicted on Roberts’ two dogs involved “a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness and that the crimes were inflicted upon particularly vulnerable victims,” according to the statement released Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the case arose from the abuse and neglect endured by Roberts’ 1-year-old pit bull mix Avery and his 1-year-old Chihuahua, Princess. Roberts was acquitted on cruelty allegations involving a third dog.

On Jan. 17, 2020, a local veterinary technician found Princess dead and Avery critically ill, emaciated and malnourished, the District Attorney’s Office reported. Both pets showed signs of neglect, including fur covered with feces and urine as well as badly overgrown nails, according to the agency.

Avery, the pit bull mix, was treated for about a week in a Napa veterinary hospital, recovered and was adopted by another Napa household, according to prosecutors, who said she likely would have died had she not been discovered earlier.

Roberts had dog food in his possession and access to more dog food, and claimed his canines would not eat, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Although Avery and Princess could not tell us what happened to them, the extent of their conditions made clear that they had suffered at the hands of Mr. Roberts for far too long, Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter said in the statement about the case, which Napa Police investigated. “I am grateful for the community that came together to save Avery, and for the jury’s verdicts in this egregious case of cruelty.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 30.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com