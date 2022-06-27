Napa man convicted of child molestation sentenced to over a century in prison

A Napa man is expected to spend the rest of his life in state prison after his sentencing for molesting three underage victims over nearly a decade, prosecutors have announced.
Antonio Sarraza Villegas, 46, received a term of 128 years to life from Judge Monique Langhorne during his June 17 sentencing in Napa County Superior Court. Langhorne also ordered Villegas to pay $1.125 million in damages to the survivors and their families.
A Napa jury convicted Villegas April 19 after a 10-day trial on six counts involving sexual assault of children, including forcible sexual penetration and lewd acts on a child 15 or younger. Jurors also accepted 38 special allegations and aggravating factors in the case.
The charges resulted from the abuse of two of Villegas’s family members and a close family friend from 2010 to 2019, when the victims were between 10 and 15, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release Monday.
Napa Police arrested Villegas May 22, 2019, after a Napa school reported the abuse, police said at the time. The victims did not live in the same west Napa home as Villegas but did live on the same property, the department said shortly after the arrest.
Two of the survivors addressed the court personally at Villegas’ sentencing, and the third had an impact statement read on behalf of their family, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“Abuse should never be tolerated. Although the sentence is severe, it is commensurate with this defendant’s horrific actions against three innocent children,” Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando said in the statement published Monday. “I am in awe and deeply proud of the courage, strength, and bravery displayed by all three survivors and their families throughout this case. They all deserve to be heard, to heal and to be free from the holds of this defendant. I hope that with this sentence, they can begin that journey.”
A second man, 46-year-old Lucio Villegas, was arrested in 2019 at the same time as Antonio Villegas and also booked into jail on similar allegations of sexually abusing children. The outcome of Lucio Villegas' case was not immediately available Monday.
