Napa man convicted of child rape sentenced to 690 years in prison

The Napa man who was convicted of sexually abusing two female relatives in the course of a decade will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Napa County judge on Wednesday sentenced Samuel Cereda, 39, to 690 years to life in state prison, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced in a news release. Cereda was convicted Oct. 29 in Napa County Superior Court on 50 charges, including seven counts of child rape, 14 other counts of aggravated sexual assault, and 27 counts of forcible lewd acts on a child.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Judge Scott R.L. Young also awarded $825,000 in damages to the two survivors of the abuse, who are now between the ages of 16 and 20.

Prosecutors have said the case against Cereda arose from the sexual assault of one family member in Napa County between 2017 and 2019, and of another relative from 2009 to 2011 in San Bernardino County. The survivors were between 8 and 13 years old at the time of the abuse, the District Attorney’s Office said shortly after Cereda’s conviction at the end of a nine-day jury trial.

Man convicted in Napa court of child rape, faces life sentence A Napa man was found guilty of assaulting one relative in Napa County from 2017 to 2019, and another in San Bernardino County from 2009 to 2011.

Cereda was arrested at his San Francisco workplace in September 2019, after a Napa County student told a school counselor Cereda had abused her for several years, Napa Police said at the time, adding that the resulting investigation led to the discovery of the second victim outside the county.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office took jurisdiction over all the allegations against Cereda and prosecuted them as a single case, and both survivors testified at his trial.

In addition to the criminal counts, Young accepted special allegations against Cereda, including sex offenses against more than one victim, substantial sexual conduct with victims, and committing crimes by force, fear, violence, or duress.