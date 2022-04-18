Napa man faces kidnapping allegation after domestic dispute, according to police

A Napa man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of kidnapping, after forcing a woman into a vehicle and threatening her during an argument, police reported.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Saratoga Drive at about 12:13 a.m., in response to an assault in the 2300 block of Alice Street, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. An argument between a woman and Gamaliel Castillo, 33, turned physical when Castillo grabbed her by the back of the head and slapped her, Muratori said in an email.

Castillo then forced the woman into the passenger side of the vehicle, took away her keys, and then threatened to harm her while he started to drive the vehicle to Saratoga Drive against her will, according to Muratori.

The woman asked another person to call 911 and then left the vehicle, while Castillo left the area on foot, Muratori said.

Castillo was arrested at his home at 1:03 a.m. and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony kidnapping and domestic violence. He continued to be held Monday afternoon on $250,000 bail.

