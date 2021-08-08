 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa man faces kidnapping allegation after trying to force woman into truck, police say

Napa man faces kidnapping allegation after trying to force woman into truck, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck Thursday morning, according to police.

At 10:23 a.m., officers responded to several calls reporting that a person was trying to take a woman into his truck against her will in the 1300 block of Elm Street, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. Police learned the man was romantically involved with the woman, and tried to get her to leave with him in the vehicle, Dalessi said.

When the woman refused, the man picked her up and carried her toward the truck, but the woman escaped him in the front yard of the home, according to Dalessi.

Officers arrived to arrest the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Rolando Pulido, and a struggle ensued in which Pulido and police went to the ground before the suspect was detained, Dalessi said. No injuries were reported.

Pulido was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping, as well as for misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and battery of a cohabitant.

Members of the Napa Police Department participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run on Thursday, June 24. Video courtesy of the Napa Police Department.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio discusses COVID-19 Delta variant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police
Uploaded Photos

Police

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News