Napa man faces kidnapping allegation after trying to force woman into truck, police say

A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck Thursday morning, according to police.

At 10:23 a.m., officers responded to several calls reporting that a person was trying to take a woman into his truck against her will in the 1300 block of Elm Street, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. Police learned the man was romantically involved with the woman, and tried to get her to leave with him in the vehicle, Dalessi said.

When the woman refused, the man picked her up and carried her toward the truck, but the woman escaped him in the front yard of the home, according to Dalessi.

Officers arrived to arrest the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Rolando Pulido, and a struggle ensued in which Pulido and police went to the ground before the suspect was detained, Dalessi said. No injuries were reported.

Pulido was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping, as well as for misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and battery of a cohabitant.