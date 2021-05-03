 Skip to main content
Napa man receives life sentence for sexual assault of a child

Napa man receives life sentence for sexual assault of a child

Christopher Michael Johnson will spend the rest of his life in state prison following his sentencing Friday for the sexual molestation of a female relative.

Napa County Superior Court Judge Mark Boessenecker on Friday handed the 48-year-old Napan a sentence of 167 years to life on 22 counts of sexually abusing a child.

Aggravated sexual assault Christopher Johnson

Christopher Michael Johnson 

Johnson, who was arrested in December 2019 and convicted April 1 after a jury trial, also was ordered to pay the accuser $250,000 in non-economic damages as restitution for psychological harm caused by the abuse, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.

“This recognizes the long-term effects can be catastrophic to victims and that the defendant has not only harmed society as a whole, but also an individual, and he is accountable under the law to make them whole,” Gero wrote in an email Monday. “This is significant because it is a statute that is not widely used across the state, and Napa is spearheading this effort in helping our most vulnerable victims recover.”

The case stemmed from sexual contact Johnson had in 2019 with a relative who was 8 to 9 years old at the time, District Attorney Allison Haley said earlier. Napa Police began investigating the case based on information from Child Welfare Services, following an anonymous tip that the child may have been in danger.

Johnson has been held at the Napa County jail since his arrest.

The child, now 10, testified against Johnson during an eight-day trial before Judge Boessenecker, and jurors found the suspect guilty on nine counts of aggravated sexual assault, nine counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger and four counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child.

