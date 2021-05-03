Napa man receives life sentence for sexual assault of a child

Christopher Michael Johnson will spend the rest of his life in state prison following his sentencing Friday for the sexual molestation of a female relative.
Napa County Superior Court Judge Mark Boessenecker on Friday handed the 48-year-old Napan a sentence of 167 years to life on 22 counts of sexually abusing a child.
Johnson, who was arrested in December 2019 and convicted April 1 after a jury trial, also was ordered to pay the accuser $250,000 in non-economic damages as restitution for psychological harm caused by the abuse, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.
“This recognizes the long-term effects can be catastrophic to victims and that the defendant has not only harmed society as a whole, but also an individual, and he is accountable under the law to make them whole,” Gero wrote in an email Monday. “This is significant because it is a statute that is not widely used across the state, and Napa is spearheading this effort in helping our most vulnerable victims recover.”
The case stemmed from sexual contact Johnson had in 2019 with a relative who was 8 to 9 years old at the time, District Attorney Allison Haley said earlier. Napa Police began investigating the case based on information from Child Welfare Services, following an anonymous tip that the child may have been in danger.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Johnson has been held at the Napa County jail since his arrest.
The child, now 10, testified against Johnson during an eight-day trial before Judge Boessenecker, and jurors found the suspect guilty on nine counts of aggravated sexual assault, nine counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger and four counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child.
The defendant is being held on $2 million bail pending sentencing on April 29.
The Napa resident is accused of sexually molesting a child under the age of 10 numerous times over the past year.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.
Napa Police were called to Raley's supermarket on Soscol Avenue where staff had detained a man suspected of stealing alcohol.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com