Napa man receives life sentence for sexual assault of a child

Johnson, who was arrested in December 2019 and convicted April 1 after a jury trial, also was ordered to pay the accuser $250,000 in non-economic damages as restitution for psychological harm caused by the abuse, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.

“This recognizes the long-term effects can be catastrophic to victims and that the defendant has not only harmed society as a whole, but also an individual, and he is accountable under the law to make them whole,” Gero wrote in an email Monday. “This is significant because it is a statute that is not widely used across the state, and Napa is spearheading this effort in helping our most vulnerable victims recover.”