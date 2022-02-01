Napa man sentenced to 44 years’ imprisonment in child molestation case

A Napa resident is set to spend decades behind bars after his sentencing for sexually abusing a child, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Thursday at Napa County Superior Court, Judge Mark Boessenecker sentenced 29-year-old Jose Hernandez to 44 years in state prison on five counts of sexually assaulting a female family member. Hernandez, who pleaded guilty to the charges Dec. 15, also was ordered to pay $125,000 in damages to the victim and her mother.

Hernandez also admitted to special allegations including substantial sexual conduct, targeting a vulnerable victim, violent conduct, a high degree of cruelty, and taking advantage of a position of trust.

The convictions resulted from sex abuse that took place from 2018 to 2020, when the girl was between the ages of 6 and 8, the DA’s office reported. Hernandez was arrested Aug. 12, 2020 by Napa Police after the child and her family reported the abuse to law enforcement, the agency reported.

“Without the bravery and strength of this young survivor to come forward, we may have never known about this abuse,” Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando, who prosecuted the case, said in the statement. “She showed extraordinary courage in speaking up against someone she trusted and who should have been protecting her instead of hurting her. The plea is the right result, and I am hopeful that the survivor will gain closure and continue to move forward with her life.”