A Napa man who has served two decades in prison for molesting two girls was denied parole, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced on Friday.

In July 2003, Jesus Manzo Gil was sentenced to 44 years to life in state prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting two girls, who were 5 and 9 years old at the time.

According to court documents, Gil provided child care to the two girls in late 2000 and early 2001. Gil, then 65, would take the girls to the flea market, buy them gifts and then molest them in his home, according to the district attorney's office.

Gil was eligible for parole this year because of California's elder parole law, which grants parole hearings for inmates who have served 20 years and are over the age of 50.

Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando appeared in front of the state board of parole hearings during Gil's hearing on March 9, and argued that he should be denied parole due to the callousness of the assault, his "continued lack of insight," his actions while in prison and the "unreasonable danger" he poses onto the community.

The Board of Parole Hearings denied his parole for five years.

"Inmate Jesus Gil poses the most chilling kind of threat possible to our community and his age does nothing to minimize that," Orlando said. "I am grateful for the bravery of the victims and their family in choosing to participate in this hearing to help ensure that Mr. Gil never has access to another child."