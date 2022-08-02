Napa naturopath Juli Mazi may withdraw guilty plea for alleged COVID-19 scams

Juli Mazi, the Napa-based naturopath who pleaded guilty to federal charges of faking coronavirus vaccination cards and selling a purported COVID-19 cure, may seek to withdraw her plea – and serve as her own lawyer at trial.

A U.S. District Court judge in San Francisco is slated to rule Aug. 10 whether Mazi, a state-licensed naturopath, can backtrack on her guilty plea to wire fraud and making false statements related to health care.

Mazi faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and five years for the false statements charge, along with a fine of up to $250,000 on each allegation.

The charges arose from Mazi’s July 2021 arrest on suspicion of forging cards that falsely stated that patients had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and of selling “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets” she claimed would provide lifetime immunity against the virus.

After Mazi pleaded guilty in April, federal prosecutors announced a sentencing hearing for July 29. But in a handwritten June 3 affidavit, she complained that “I have lost everything, my practice is virtually non-existent,” and that she had been “ostracized” by many relatives, friends and patients since her arrest.

“It has been one devastation after the next, but still I fight,” the note read.

A follow-up filing by Mazi on July 11 made no specific legal requests, but was listed on the PACER database of federal court cases as a motion to withdraw her guilty plea. The 54-page document, which is filled with attacks on COVID-19 vaccines, masks, social distancing and the U.S. government’s efforts to combat the virus, asserts her own COVID treatments are “100% effective” and that none of her patients have died from the virus.

Federal prosecutors opposed a withdrawal in a July 18 filing, saying the plea terms prohibit Mazi from reneging, barring newly discovered evidence or any reasons for withdrawal that did not exist when the plea was entered.

“'Change of heart' is not a fair and just reason” to back out of a guilty plea, wrote U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, who dismissed Mazi’s apparent withdrawal filing as “an irrelevant list of complaints about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mazi, who was arrested after a three-month investigation, was the first person to be federally prosecuted for fraud related to COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Mazi created vaccination cards for more than 200 people falsely stating that card holders had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, one of three to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Those receiving the false cards were among the people who bought from Mazi’s practice “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets” that were said to expose a person to a diluted amount of the virus to trigger an immune response, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors accused Mazi of offering the purported immunization pellets in place of childhood vaccinations required for school attendance. Mazi gave patients deceptive immunization cards, which falsely stated that pupils had received the required doses, to more than 100 people, the Justice Department said at the time of the guilty plea.

Homeoprophylaxis immunization is not authorized by federal health officials as a protection against COVID-19.

The investigation into Mazi began in April 2021, after someone sent a tip to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Justice Department previously reported. The tipster said that family members had bought the pellets from Mazi based on the false assurance that they would provide immunity against COVID-19, and that she also provided vaccine record cards and instructed the family on how to falsely mark the card to suggest that they had received a FDA-authorized vaccine.

Meanwhile, Mazi is seeking to represent herself in any federal trial on the COVID-related charges. At a July 11 hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer – who accepted Mazi’s guilty plea in April – allowed her to dismiss her defense attorney Philip Schnayerson and represent herself, although the judge assigned Schnayerson as backup counsel.

Federal prosecutors also charged three other people in April as alleged accomplices with Mazi in the COVID-related schemes: Jason Dean Costanza, 46, of El Campo, Texas; Jaimi Jansen, a 40-year-old Santa Cruz resident; and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah.

Jansen, the founder of a Santa Cruz wellness center, sold the pellets developed by Mazi and provided the falsified vaccination cards to customers, while Shamiya, a pharmacy director at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital, provided genuine lot numbers for COVID-19 vaccines to be used in the scheme, the Justice Department said in indicting them on suspicion of making false statements related to health care.

Jansen and Shamiya pleaded guilty June 3 in U.S. District Court and are scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28, according to court records.

Costanza was accused, as Mazi’s office manager, of conspiracy and making false statements in helping her to sell the pellets and provide the false immunization cards, according to prosecutors. He entered a not-guilty plea April 26, court records show.

California records showed that Mazi held a valid state license as a naturopathic doctor. A 2020 state directive allows such practitioners to provide COVID-19 vaccines if they complete a training course, follow all state and federal record-keeping rules, and provide one of the federally authorized vaccines. Only three vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — have received either approval or emergency use authorization in the U.S.

In a 2019 interview with the Napa Valley Register, Mazi, who had moved her practice to Napa from Santa Cruz, said naturopaths receive extensive training in botanical medicine, homeopathy, nutrition, nutraceutical medicine, intravenous and injection therapy, hydrotherapy, lifestyle coaching, counseling, and Functional Medicine.