Napa Police arrest man in suspected stalking case

Napa Police arrested a Los Angeles-area man Friday morning after he traveled to the Napa home of his former girlfriend and threatened her, according to the department.

Yonghe Yang, 38, was detained at 8:51 a.m. outside a woman’s home in the 700 block of Central Avenue, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Yang was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of stalking and making a criminal threat.

Earlier Friday, officers took a report from the woman, who said Yang had told her he was en route from Southern California to Napa and then threatened to kill her, Keener said. Police then went to the woman’s home after she reported Yang had arrived and was outside, according to Keener.

Yang continued to be held in jail Saturday afternoon on $50,000 bail.

