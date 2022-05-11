Napa police arrest man on investigation of sexual abuse of a minor

Napa Police arrested a man late Tuesday on investigation of felony sexual abuse of a minor after receiving an initial report of that abuse in 2020.

According to a Napa Police press release, a 21-year-old women told officers in October 2020 she’d been molested by Carlos Cuadras — who was married to her aunt, and is now 46 — when she was between the ages of 6 and 12. She told police her parents had found a sexually explicit picture that was sent to her by Cuadras when she was 13 and confronted him, and he fled to Mexico in response.

Just prior to making the report, Cuadras had confronted the woman in a store in the 2500 block of Kilburn Avenue, police said. He asked her for her number, but left the store after people there noticed she was upset.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Police detectives made numerous attempts to find Cuadras at the apartments in the area, but didn’t find him, and believe he fled to Mexico, according to the press release.

On Tuesday, the woman contacted an NPD detective and said Cuadras was outside the same business as before. She was afraid he was there to look for her, police said, and detectives found her yelling at him to get away from her.

Cuadras then agreed to go to the police department, and a Spanish-speaking detective interviewed him for several hours. Cuadras admitted to molesting the woman when she was younger, according to police. He wrote an apology letter to the woman, police said, and was booked into the Napa County jail at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.