Napa Police arrest resident on suspicion of sexually abusing underage relatives

Napa Police reported the arrest Tuesday afternoon of a city resident on felony allegations of sexually abusing at least two juvenile relatives.

Edward Albert Paoli, 40, was detained at 2:20 p.m. outside his home in the 1400 block of Rosewood Lane. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, as well as sexually abusing a victim younger than 14 and more than 10 years younger than the suspect.

According to Sgt. Pete Piersig, Napa Police was informed on Dec. 29 about the abuse of several minors who are related to Paoli but do not live with him. The abuse reportedly took place in 2019 and 2020 when the children were in Napa with Paoli, who has children of his own, Piersig said in an email.

Police detectives took over the case, and victims were interviewed at the Monarch Justice Center in Napa, a resource center for survivors of sex abuse and other crimes. Because Paoli is a father, detective sought to contact him while he was away from the accusers, according to Piersig.

After Paoli was arrested Tuesday in his driveway, a search warrant was carried out at his home, and his children were interviewed at the Monarch center, Piersig said.

Paoli, for whom bail was listed at $250,000, was released shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Dustin Dodd at ddodd@cityofnapa.org or 707 257-9568.