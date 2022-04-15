Napa Police arrest two Oakland residents after investigation into Napa bike theft

The Napa Police Department arrested two Oakland residents Thursday on suspected fraud after investigating the theft of four bikes, which added up to a cost of $20,000, from the Napa Valley Bike Shop about two weeks ago, according to police.
The Napa Valley Bike Shop reported the theft of the bikes via fraud on April 2, according to a police press release. The bikes were originally reserved online to rent, and four people — three men and one woman — came into pick them up. When the bikes weren’t returned, the shop attempted to charge the credit card on file, but the charge was declined due to it being a fraudulent transaction, police said.
The investigating officer identified two of the four suspects —Andrew Busch, 34, and Suzi Mealer, 32 — and tracked the pair to an apartment in the 200 block of Valdez Street in Oakland, near Lake Merritt. Then the officer obtained arrest warrants for both and a search warrant for their apartment.
NPD detectives joined the officer to serve the search warrant at the Oakland apartment building, and arrested Mealer when she opened the door, police said. Police saw Busch on the sixth floor balcony, but he came back into the apartment and was also detained.
The detectives found suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the apartment, as well as evidence of credit card and check fraud, police said. They found California driver’s licenses with the pictures of Mealer and Busch but information of identity theft victims, according to police, including licenses that used the names the pair used to rent the bikes in Napa. Police also found fraudulent checks for over $100,000, and a Tesla Model 3 that was leased using the same information he’s used for the bikes.
NPD brought the Tesla car back to the department to be returned to the dealership. The pair attempted to convince one of the others who had taken the bikes to return them, police said, but the bikes have not yet been returned.
Both were booked into Napa County Jail at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday on investigation of felony identity theft and grand theft charges. A bail enhancement was also obtained, according to police, in order to keep them from moving to another jurisdiction.
