A man who tried to attack a person at a Napa business Sunday afternoon held off police officers for several hours before a SWAT team arrested him, Napa Police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers were called to a business at 101 S. Coombs St. at 4 p.m. and met a man who said he was checking the business when he found an unlocked door and an unfamiliar man inside, police Sgt. Pete Piersig said in an email. When the witness returned to the building, a man identified as 37-year-old Joshua Patrick Griffin emerged from behind a bar counter and tried to stab him with a 10- to 12-inch-long knife, although the intended victim was able to get away uninjured, according to Piersig.

Police officers set up a perimeter around the business and tried to get Griffin to leave, but instead he stayed and taped construction paper over the windows to block the view from outside, Piersig said.

Napa County sheriff’s deputies then arrived with a drone, which they flew into the building’s open front door, according to Piersig. Griffin then began throwing wine bottles at the law enforcement officers, and one bottle broke and scattered its shards on an officer, although the officer was not hurt, Piersig said.

When police fired a pepperball gun to induce Griffin to leave, he instead used furniture to barricade the entrance, Piersig reported.

Several failed attempts to get Griffin to surrender led officers to call in SWAT team members from the police and sheriff’s departments. Meanwhile, another drone showed the suspect still inside the business and holding a fixed-blade knife, according to Piersig, who said Griffin continued to stay inside despite the use of more chemical agents.

After Griffin hid himself under two heavy blankets, SWAT members assisted by a patrol dog moved in and detained him at 8:30 p.m., Piersig said.

Griffin, who is also known as Joshua Van Zandt, was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail, according to Piersig. He was being held Monday on suspicion of assault, burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest, with bail set at $100,000.

Napa Fire crews ventilated the building after the standoff, but nearby business owners were advised to expect residual effects from the chemical agents, according to police.

State spending analysis: Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? State spending analysis: Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? Democratic and Republican state policing and corrections spending