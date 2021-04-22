Napa Police: Burglary suspect found hiding in backyard RV

A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail Thursday morning as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa, police said.

The owner of a home in the 1900 block of Wise Drive called police at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to report finding a woman in the garage who then fled, Napa Police said.

Items were missing from both the garage and a vehicle, the homeowner reported.

The suspect was later found hiding inside a parked RV in the backyard of another residence in the 1900 block of Wise Drive, police said.

The woman, identified as Katrina Ariel Beals, attempted to flee from the RV but was detained, police said.

Beals was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony burglary, misdemeanor burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest charges.

Bail was set at $100,000.