Napa police catch suspects after chase through neighborhood

Napa police started out making an arrest of an unregistered sex offender and ended up chasing two other men through a north city neighborhood.

Police learned that Rodrigo Arevalo, 25, had been convicted in a 2014 molestation case and had not registered with Napa police or other agencies as required. After weeks of effort, they found his vehicle Thursday afternoon parked in front of a “problematic home” on the 3500 block of Jefferson Street, a police press release said.

Officers arrested Arevalo without incident when he returned to the vehicle. While doing so, a detective saw two men run from the Jefferson Street house. They refused to stop, the press release said.

Napa police officers, later assisted by Napa Sheriff’s Office deputies, pursued the men. The chase led to the Willis Drive/Wild Rye Way area, with the suspects going in backyards and breaking several fences along the way.

The detective and a witness said one of the men possibly had a handgun. One of the men reportedly tried to enter a residence without success.

Officers and deputies eventually caught two men. They arrested Jorge Yancor-Chami, 25, of Napa on suspicion of resisting, obstructing and delaying arrest, vandalism and prowling. They cited and released Armando Cazares, 28, of Napa on suspicion of the same charges, police said.

Police didn’t find a handgun when searching the neighborhood. They didn’t know if either suspect discarded a handgun between Jefferson Street and Blackberry Lane, specifically the area north of Rubicon Street and south of El Capitan Way, the press release said.

Police are asking residents in the area to call Napa Police Department at 257-9223 if they find a handgun, other dangerous weapon or contraband.