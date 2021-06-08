Napa Police: Drunk driving suspect arrested after reports of dangerous street maneuvers

For a brief period Monday afternoon, motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road and nearly causing a head-on collision in the Soscol-Pueblo area.

Police tracked the black Honda CRV to the Kwickee Mart parking lot on Jefferson where they boxed it in with patrol vehicles.

Police said they found the driver passed out behind the wheel, engine running.

Police arrested Amarjeet Singh Saqgu, 56, of Santa Rosa, for investigation of drunk driving after he performed poorly on a field sobriety test and scored three times the legal limit on a breath test, police said.

Saggu was booked into the Napa County jail.