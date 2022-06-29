Napa Police implicate former Camille Creek school employee in connection with shooting, drug sales

A former teacher’s aide at Camille Creek Community School has been arrested on allegations tied to a gang-related shooting late last year, as well as cocaine trafficking and illegal sexual contact with an underage person, Napa Police reported.

Vanessa Marie Vasquez, 25, was detained June 16 on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, drug possession for sale, and sexually abusing a minor, among other allegations, according to Lt. Pete Piersig. Also arrested on the same day was Lindsey Baker, 39, a former Camille Creek teacher who was detained on suspicion of helping Vasquez destroy evidence and failing to report child abuse as required by state law, Piersig said in an email.

Both women were booked into the Napa County jail before being released, Piersig said.

Jodi Dell, Napa County’s chief deputy district attorney, said Wednesday that Baker is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 in Napa County Superior Court. No court date has been announced for Vasquez, whose case remains under review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the investigations into Vasquez and Baker began after a drive-by shooting before dawn on Dec. 12 at a mobile home in the 1300 block of Rexford Avenue. Several bullets struck the home, including one round that passed within a yard of a sleeping 12-year-old, Piersig wrote.

Surveillance video showed a car with at least two occupants driving through the mobile home park at the time of the shooting, as well as a passenger firing at least eight rounds toward the dwelling, according to police, who said the license plate number showed the vehicle to be registered to Vasquez.

Detectives connected the drive-by attack to another shooting 10 days earlier at Alston Park, where a suspected Norteño gang member was wounded, according to Piersig. Vasquez had gone to the park, and later evidence revealed that she was in a romantic relationship with the shooting victim, Piersig said.

Although there was no clear motive for attacking the residents of the Rexford Avenue mobile home, a next-door unit was occupied by two suspected members of the Sureño gang and had been the target of a 2017 shooting by a Norteño, suggesting the Dec. 12 incident was intended as retaliation for the Dec. 2 Alston Park assault, Piersig added.

A search warrant carried out at Vasquez’ home after the December 2021 shootings turned up evidence identifying her as a Norteño member, as well as suspected cocaine, scales and packaging materials, according to Napa Police. Further warrants produced online evidence that included pictures of Vasquez holding guns, communicating with Norteños trying to learn who was responsible for the Alston Park shooting, and saying she wanted to rob people and “blow someone’s brains out,” the department added.

Piersig reported that several hundred text messages showed Vasquez discussing “coke,” including how to weigh it and what prices to charge for it, and other messages showed her taking about her need for a gun because she was selling large amounts of cocaine. Police also alleged that she sold cocaine on several occasions to two teachers, a full-timer and a substitute, at Camille Creek, which is run by the Napa County Office of Education and teaches middle and high schoolers referred there for truancy or behavioral problems.

Other photos and messages indicated Vasquez had sexual relationships with two 17-year-old Camille Creek students, and provided them cocaine and bought alcohol for them, according to Piersig. Police also alleged she endangered the teens by crashing her car while driving drunk when both students were in the vehicle, and by not seeking medical help when one of the teens lost consciousness after taking drugs.

Further evidence indicated that Baker, a Camille Creek teacher, acted on Vasquez’ direction and tried to erase data from a minor’s phone that may have included evidence of sexual contact with Vasquez, gang activity that violated his probation, and evidence tied to the Alston Park shooting, according to Piersig.

Napa Police said it notified Camille Creek’s administration of its probe, and that both Vasquez and Baker were placed on leave at the school. Vasquez’ employment ended shortly afterward and Baker resigned, according to police.

An email left Wednesday with Joshua Schultz, NCOE’s deputy superintendent for business services, was not immediately returned. Attorneys for Vasquez and Baker could not immediately be reached.

