Napa police investigate rise in local stolen check reports, arrest Solano County man

Napa Police, in partnership with Sacramento law enforcement, arrested a Solano County man last week after investigating a rise in local stolen check reports back in June, according to police.

In many reports examined by detectives, the checks had been dropped off as mail at Napa post offices, police said. Detectives ultimately identified Pedro Howard, 33, a Solano County resident, as a suspect behind the stolen checks, and subsequently identified two houses in Sacramento County that he and his associates were using.

The Napa Special Investigation Bureau, along with SWAT teams from the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, went to the houses and successfully served search warrants and a Ramey warrant — an arrest warrant issued prior to the filing of formal charges — on Sept. 21, according to Napa Police.

Officers arrested Howard outside one of the houses, and another seven people were detained inside a house. Officers also found 10 dogs in “deplorable conditions,” according to a Napa Police Facebook post, and local animal control officers took them.

Police found evidence of identity theft and fraud, over $52,000 in cash and a loaded pistol during the search, according to police. Howard was booked into Napa County Jail.