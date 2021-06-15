Napa Police investigating early-morning assault downtown

Napa police are investigating an assault that took place early Tuesday morning in a downtown parking lot, the department announced.
Officers were called to the lot outside Billco's at 1234 Third St. at 1 a.m. and found a person unconscious outside the building after an assault, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. The victim was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and later released.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
No arrest had been made as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, and no description of the suspect was immediately available, Medina said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Andy Oros of Napa Police at 707-257-9223 or aoros@cityofnapa.org.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.