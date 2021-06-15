Napa Police investigating early-morning assault downtown

Napa police are investigating an assault that took place early Tuesday morning in a downtown parking lot, the department announced.

Officers were called to the lot outside Billco's at 1234 Third St. at 1 a.m. and found a person unconscious outside the building after an assault, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. The victim was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and later released.

No arrest had been made as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, and no description of the suspect was immediately available, Medina said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Andy Oros of Napa Police at 707-257-9223 or aoros@cityofnapa.org.