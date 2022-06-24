 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Police investigating non-lethal shooting near Riverside Drive and Oak Street

The Napa Police Department responded to a shooting near Riverside Drive and Oak Street, adjacent to the Napa River, at roughly 7:30 p.m. Thursday while telling people via social media to avoid the area.

A victim of the shooting, a minor, suffered a non-lethal gunshot wound, according to police. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Kyle Cadena at kcadena@cityofnapa.org or Detective Adam Gilbert at agilbert@cityofnapa.org, or by phone at 707-257-9223. 

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

