Napa Police investigating non-lethal shooting near Riverside Drive and Oak Street

The Napa Police Department responded to a shooting near Riverside Drive and Oak Street, adjacent to the Napa River, at roughly 7:30 p.m. Thursday while telling people via social media to avoid the area.

A victim of the shooting, a minor, suffered a non-lethal gunshot wound, according to police. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Kyle Cadena at kcadena@cityofnapa.org or Detective Adam Gilbert at agilbert@cityofnapa.org, or by phone at 707-257-9223.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.