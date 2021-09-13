 Skip to main content
Napa Police investigating reported attack on BottleRock attendee

A reported attack on a person attending the last day of the BottleRock music festival is under investigation, according to Napa Police.

An attendee who reportedly was struck by another person at BottleRock Sept. 5 at the Napa Valley Expo was interviewed by a uniformed Napa Police officer, and a witness statement was taken at the scene, according to Lt. Chase Haag. Photographs of a possible suspect also have been found, Haag said Monday in an email.

Police also responded that same day to a report of a sexual assault at BottleRock — an allegation that was shared on social media — but have been unable to corroborate that report, Haag said earlier Monday.

No felony arrests were reported during the festival’s three-day run, which was moved to Labor Day weekend from its normal late-May slot following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, police confirmed several complaints of cellphone thefts from BottleRock spectators, and Lt. Gary Pitkin said 31 phones were reported stolen or lost during the event Sept. 3-5.

All tickets sold out for this year’s BottleRock, according to its producer Latitude 38 Entertainment, which has estimated total attendance of 120,000 at its previous festivals in Napa.

Previous incidents at the festival have included the sexual assault of a woman in 2019 by a man who cut a hole in a portable toilet stall, and the 2018 arrest of a man who police said fled to the Expo to avoid officers after a robbery at a home on Hagen Road.

