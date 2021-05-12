Napa Police investigating “suspicious” death after man’s body found in parked trailer

The death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning inside a box trailer in north Napa is being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

Officers were sent at about 9 a.m. to the stub end of Industrial Way, a short, office-lined street branching off California Boulevard, for what originally was reported as a hazardous materials incident, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig. However, a man’s body was found inside a white trailer parked on the right side of Industrial Way’s cul-de-sac.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

The man’s death is being treated as suspicious, Piersig said Wednesday evening, nine hours after the initial call to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How long the trailer had been left curbside was not immediately known, but Piersig said it may have been on the street “for a while.”

Yellow caution tape sealed off the cul-de-sac into the early evening. A Napa County Sheriff’s Office truck was parked near the trailer, along with a crime scene unit van.

Shortly before 5:35 p.m., personnel at the scene carried a blue body bag from the trailer into a white van, which drove away from the street a few minutes later. A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck also was towed away from inside the cordon.