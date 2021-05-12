Napa Police investigating “suspicious” death after man’s body found in parked trailer

The death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning inside a box trailer in north Napa is being investigated as suspicious, according to police.
Officers were sent at about 9 a.m. to the stub end of Industrial Way, a short, office-lined street branching off California Boulevard, for what originally was reported as a hazardous materials incident, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig. However, a man’s body was found inside a white trailer parked on the right side of Industrial Way’s cul-de-sac.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
The man’s death is being treated as suspicious, Piersig said Wednesday evening, nine hours after the initial call to police.
How long the trailer had been left curbside was not immediately known, but Piersig said it may have been on the street “for a while.”
Yellow caution tape sealed off the cul-de-sac into the early evening. A Napa County Sheriff’s Office truck was parked near the trailer, along with a crime scene unit van.
Shortly before 5:35 p.m., personnel at the scene carried a blue body bag from the trailer into a white van, which drove away from the street a few minutes later. A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck also was towed away from inside the cordon.
A half-dozen or more people were seen removing a large red bag and other items from the trailer, which was about 20 yards away from the roadblock. A twin-size mattress lay on the sidewalk beneath the caution tape.
An autopsy on the man found in the trailer is expected on Friday, said Piersig.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com