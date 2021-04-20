 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Loaded Glock found in vehicle stopped on a felony warrant

Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side show in Alameda County on Sunday.

Police said they found a loaded .45 Glock pistol under the front passenger seat as well as a controlled substance for which there was no prescription.

Police booked the driver, Rovonte Marsean Burgin, 27, of Richmond, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

His passenger, Keana Marie Campbell-Jones, 25, of Fairfield was arrested for a possible charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

