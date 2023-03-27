A daughter allegedly stabbed her mother in a parking lot on the 300 block of Soscol Avenue and was arrested.
The incident happened on Saturday, March 25 at about 10:50 p.m. The victim called police and said her daughter had just stabbed her with a kitchen knife, Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori said.
The victim sustained multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital. Police arrested Morgan Hattich, 35, of Napa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, Muratori said. The booking log shows the bail at $50,000.
