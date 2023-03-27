A daughter allegedly stabbed her mother in a parking lot on the 300 block of Soscol Avenue and was arrested.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 25 at about 10:50 p.m. The victim called police and said her daughter had just stabbed her with a kitchen knife, Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The victim sustained multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital. Police arrested Morgan Hattich, 35, of Napa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, Muratori said. The booking log shows the bail at $50,000.