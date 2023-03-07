Napa police have made three arrests in connection with a gang-related shooting into a residence.
The incident happened at about 2:55 a.m. Friday, March, 3 in the area of Rexford Mobile Estates at the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing five to six gunshots near the entrance to the estates. Rounds were shot toward an occupied residence, a police press release said.
Police observed parked vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
Video surveillance showed the subjects returned to the area at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. They flashed gang signs and displayed a gun to an unrelated family, the press release said.
On Sunday, March 6, at 3:20 p.m., the Napa Police Special Enforcement Unit located the suspects and arrested them with the help of the Napa SWAT team. Police later executed search warrants at three residences in connection with the shooting at the estates, the press release said.
Police arrested Michael Raymond Rivera, 22, Heriberto Rodriguez, 19 and Eric James Miller, 23, on suspicion of a number of offenses. These in each instance included attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal street gang participation and gang conspiracy, according to the press release and booking log.
On Saturday, March 4, around midnight, a shooting took place on the 2500 block of Laurel Street, which police believe may be related. People who witnessed either incident, and have not yet been interviewed by Napa police, can contact police Special Enforcement Unit Detective Andy Oros at
aoros@cityofnapa.org.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or
beberling@napanews.com
