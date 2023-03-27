Napa police arrested a 48-year-old Napa man for allegedly fondling and kissing his 14-year old niece on several occasions.

Parents of the 14-year-old contacted NEWS — which, among other services, offers sexual abuse help — in mid-February about allegations made by their daughter. The family lives outside of Napa, but often stay here with family members, Sgt. Peter Piersig said.

Police were notified and a detective interviewed the teen at the Courage Center. She said her uncle had fondled her while restraining her and trying to kiss her. She told her parents such incidents had happened at least twice before. Also, she found out a cell phone recording was made while she showered at her uncle’s house, Piersig said.

One of the parents spoke to the uncle and said he acknowledged touching the teen's breasts, but was sorry, Piersig said.

On the morning of March 24, a Napa detective arrested the uncle at his home on suspicion of committing a lewd act against a 14-year-old while being at least 10 years older.