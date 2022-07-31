Napa Police: Man arrested after assaulting, threatening brother

A 30-year-old man faces a felony assault allegation after his arrest Saturday morning following a family dispute, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Kansas Avenue shortly before 6:45 a.m. after reports of a disturbance, according to Officer Andrew Oros.

Police determined that a man had been sleeping when his brother attacked him, causing him to fall to the ground, and then kicked him repeatedly and threw a metal stool when he tried to flee, Oros said. The stool struck the victim in the face and caused an injury, according to Oros.

During the incident, the victim’s brother, identified as Gerardo Delacruz, threatened to kill him, Oros said.

Police arrested Delacruz, who was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault and making a criminal threat.