Napa Police: Man arrested after making advances at teen girl at bus station

Napa Police announced the arrest of a 66-year-old man in connection with the reported harassment of a teenage girl at the city bus station earlier this month.

Officers arrested Chris Alan Jacobs at 9:44 a.m. Saturday at the Motel 6 at 3380 Solano Ave., according to police Sgt. Pete Piersig. Jacobs, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a misdemeanor allegation of disobeying a court order. He was on parole for a stalking case and also faced a warrant related to a court order violation, Piersig said in an email.

The arrest stemmed from a Jan. 18 complaint by a female teenager who attends a local high school and uses public buses for transportation, according to Piersig. The teen told police that an older man had contacted her several times at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center on Burnell Street, trying to flatter her and asking her to marry him. When she told the man she was underage, the man persisted in making advances toward her, Piersig said.

After a Napa Police officer reviewed surveillance videos of the incidents, detectives identified the suspect as Jacobs, who Piersig said once lived near Napa High School on Jefferson Street and had a history of making explicit and inappropriate comments to minors.

As a result of the incidents, the girl changed her route to school and eventually missed classes for fear of encountering Jacobs, Piersig said.

Reviews of additional videos showed that Jacobs arrived earlier and earlier on later encounters with the teenager to ensure they came in contact, according to Piersig, who said officers watching the area initially were unable to find Jacobs before his arrest Saturday.